Marie (Flaherty) Gibadlo Tauber, a devoted wife, grandmother and great grandmother passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020 in Lecanto, FL. Formerly of Arlington Heights, IL and resident of Beverly Hills, FL, since 1995. Marie died at the age of 84.
Marie was born on July 26, 1935 in Chicago, IL to the late Patrick and Mary Flaherty. She was a devout Christian and Roman Catholic and was a Eucharist minister. Marie and her late husband, were both, Master Gardener's. She enjoyed spending time with her children, husband, siblings, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Marie and her husband, Ed were Members of Citrus County Sams Camping Club, where she so enjoyed traveling and having such a great time with our camping friends. She had a smile that would brighten any room and her laughter was a delight. She was generous friend to all and active in church and the Pine Ridge Community. Marie and Ed's marriage was full of love and devotion to each other.
Marie was a wonderful, caring, and generous woman who always tried to be kind and good to everyone. She was the beloved wife to Edwin Tauber (15 years) and Kenneth Gibadlo (47 years).
Marie is predeceased by her first husband, Kenneth Gibadlo, brothers, Patrick Flaherty (Rita) and Michael Flaherty, sister in laws, Noreen Flaherty, Rose Flaherty and brother in law, Paul Brady.
Marie is survived by her loving husband, Edwin Tauber, her five children, Mary Susan (Jeffrey) Lundy, Lynn Marie (John) Delany, Thomas Kevin (Mary), James Patrick (Mary) and Kenneth Michael, her grandchildren, Monica Pinkus(Jonny Murillo), Ericka Pinkus (Marcin Welinski), Kathryn Seamans (Tyler), Elisabeth Turznik (Scott), Kevin Gibadlo (Liz), Jake Gibadlo (Becca), Daniel Gibadlo, Christopher Gibadlo, Kalleigh Gibadlo,Kendall Gibadlo and Kamryn Gibadlo and her two great grandchildren, Jackson Seamans and Cyrpress MurilloMarie is also survived by her siblings, Barbara (Donald) Svachula and Kathleen Flaherty and John Flaherty.
Additionally, survived by her 5 stepchildren, Michael Tauber (Donna), Sharon Schafer (Gary), Timothy Tauber, Laurie Curlander (John), Keith Tauber and Grandchildren, Michael Tauber( Karina), Jeff Tauber, Rachel, Amber Gorske ( Chris ), Zack Tauber, Jeremy Schafer,and Dylan Curlander. Plus 5 Step Great Grandchildren, Braden, Leevi, Marina, Emory, and Mason.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, January 23, 2pm to 5pm at Fero Funeral Home, 5955 N Lecanto Hwy, Beverly Hills FL. The Funeral Mass will be at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church on Friday, January 24, at 10 a.m. at 1401 West Country Club Blvd. Citrus Springs FL. Interment will follow at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell Fl.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Marie's Memory to: HPH
Hospice House, 2939 W. Gulf to Lake Hwy., Lecanto, FL 34461.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020