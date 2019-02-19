Marie J. Merchant, 94, Pompano Beach, FL and former Floral City resident passed away February 16, 2019 at her daughter's home. Mrs Merchant was born in Winthrop, MA on March 23, 1924 and moved to Florida in 1978 from Miami. She was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Inverness and the wife of the late Charles F. Merchant who passed away May 17, 2013. They were married 68 years.

Left to cherish her memory are three children, Janice Blakely, Pompano Beach, FL; Donna Lorenzo, Honolulu, HI; Constance Wright, Roanoke, VA; 7 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Frances Johnson on July 28, 2000.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM from Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church with Father Claudius Mganga, celebrant. Burial will follow in Florida National Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral from 9:30 am until the procession departs for the church at 10:45 am.