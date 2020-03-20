Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Lee. View Sign Service Information Visitation 2:30 PM - 3:30 PM Crystal River Church of God Crystal River , FL View Map Celebration of Life 3:30 PM Crystal River Church of God Crystal River , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marie Lee, 79, of Lecanto, FL, passed away on March 18, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Philadelphia, PA, daughter of the late William Peters and Christine Welker. She was born the second of twelve children.

In 1994, she moved to Citrus County from Erial, NJ and she became a member of the Crystal River Church of God. She enjoyed going to the beach and spending time with her family and friends. She loved showing her support for her grandchildren by attending their sporting events.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents; and her loving husband of 55 years, William Lee.

Survivors include three daughters, Debra Luciana of Citrus Springs, FL, Kelly Wilkins and her husband Jeffery of Lecanto, FL, and Kimberly Waters and her husband Earl of Homosassa, FL; as well as nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:30 PM, on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Crystal River Church of God in Crystal River, FL.

The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 2:30 PM.

Marie will be laid to rest next to her husband at Fountains Memorial Park in Homosassa at a later date.

