Mrs. Marie A Lehouillier, age 79 of Beverly Hills, Florida, died Thursday, July 2, 2020 in Beverly Hills, FL. She was born April 23, 1941 in Chicope Falls, MA, daughter of Maximillian and Mary (Boudreau) Ducharme. during . She worked as a Key Punch Operator for Aetna. She moved to Beverly Hills, Florida from Enfield CT in 1992. Her hobbies included bingo, scrabble and ceramics. She also enjoyed volunteering for the Beverly Hills Library and also the hospital. Mrs. Lehouillier was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Arthur Ducharme, Richard Ducharme, William Ducharme. Survivors include husband, Ronald Lehouillier of Beverly Hills, FL, sons, David (Mai) Lehouillier of Enfield, CT, Michael Lehouillier of East Windsor, CT, James Lehouillier of Enfield, CT, grandchildren, Meghan,and Derek. Friends who wish may send memorial donations to the Vitas Hospice https://vitascommunityconnection.org/
Services are planned at a later date at Leete Stevens Funeral Home in Enfield CT. Arrangements by the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.