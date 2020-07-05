Marie Mannina, was born in Brooklyn, NY on June 23, 1923, and left this world for heaven on June 30, 2020 at the age of 97. Marie was the daughter of the late Ralph Pollio and Carmella Dioica. During her teenage years she was raised by her late stepfather Claude Willis. At her time of passing, Mrs. Mannina was living in Jacksonville, NC at Carolina Rivers Nursing Home.
Marie Mannina lived a beautiful life in New York, where she met her husband of 55 years, Felice Mannina. Marie and Felice raised twin boys, Edward and Eugene in Levittown, NY. She worked several years for Singer Sewing as a manager of many strong women. After a prosperous life in New York, Marie and her husband retired to take care of their 3 grandchildren. After several years they moved to Inverness, Florida. As founding members of their small community, their brick can still be seen in the town square. In Inverness they grew beautiful gardens, created lifetime friendships, entertained at the Italian Club, and were active in a bowling league.
Marie was proceeded in death by her husband Felice Mannina, son Eugene Mannina, and brother Anthony Pollio.
She is survived by her son Edward (Valentina) Mannina, grandchildren Justin, Jamie, Kristin, great grandchild Liam, and lifelong friend and companion Gail, 'the daughter she never had'.
Mrs. Mannina's visitation will take place at Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville, NC, on Tuesday, July 7th from 10 am – 12 pm, followed by a Funeral Mass at The Infant of Prague Catholic Church at 3pm. Her remains will be transported to The Florida National Cemetery at Bushnell where she will be laid to rest eternally with her husband, Felice Mannina.
Flowers can be sent to Jones Funeral Home at 303 Chaney Ave, Jacksonville, NC 28540, www.jonesfh.org.
Or in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation www.bcrf.org
in honor of Marie Mannina.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org.