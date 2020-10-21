Marie McQueen, 91, of Inverness, left this World to her Heavenly home, with the Angels, on October 18, 2020, at the Grove Health & Rehab in Hernando. Marie was born in Memphis, Tennessee on February 14, 1929 to the late Arvie and Nina (Parker) Shelton, and came to Citrus County in 1987 from Clearwater, FL.

During her working years, Marie was a legal secretary, and was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Inverness.

Marie loved to travel, was a great bridge player, and kept up with all the latest technology.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter in law, Kathy Renfro (Gil) of Inverness; her grandchildren: Lawrence W. Renfro II (Regina), April M. Renfro Curry (Ryan); her sister Nina Broadway of Franklin, TN; 5 great grandchildren: Presley Curry, Gracelyn Curry, Annabelle Renfro, Trey Renfro and Amelia Renfro, 2 nephews: favorite nephew, Reggie Gardner (Kim) of Nashville, TN and Tim Gardner (Scottie), Memphis, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry McQueen on July 7, 1998 and her son Rev. Lawrence Renfro. We will miss you "Grandma Bee"!

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Thursday, October 22, 2020 at

3:00 PM from the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home. Burial will follow at a later date in Serenity Gardens Cemetery, Largo, FL.

