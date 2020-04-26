|
Marie "Margo" Zaleski, 93 of Beverly Hills, FL, formerly of Center Mooriches, N.Y. passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Marie was born in Manorville, N.Y. The daughter of the late Livia and Carrie Tebaldi, Marie was a New York telephone operator for nearly
37 years, retiring in 1989. Soon after her retirement, she moved to Beverly Hills, Florida where she resided until her death. Marie enjoyed dancing, gardening and going to the senior center.
She leaves behind her loving son, John Zaleskiand his wife, Susan of Hamburg, N.J., a daughter, Susan Orlando of Bohemian, N.Y., and three grandchildren, Heather of N.Y., Zachery and Conner Zaleski of Long Island, N.Y. She also leaves behind her cherished friend, Bob Hunt of Beverly Hills, FL, and Kathryn Schoonfield of Brookdale Assisted Care Center. Marie was predeceased by her parents, her sister, Helen and her brother, Bobby.
A private burial was held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Fero Memorial Gardens, Beverly Hills, FL. All funeral arrangements have been compassionately handled by the Fero Funeral Home, Beverly Hills, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020