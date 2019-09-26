|
Marilyn Kincaid Clines, 81, of Inverness, FL, passed away September 14, 2019 in Inverness, FL. She was born on February 27, 1938 in Independence, Missouri, daughter of Kyle and Ava Kincaid.
In 1958, Marilyn attended the World's Fair in Brussels as a representative of Missouri. She graduated from George Washington University in D.C. And then worked for the Library of Congress, taught school in Arlington, VA and worked as an editor for a weekly international business publication.
She met and married her husband Donald. The couple relocated to south Florida in 1975. Upon retirement in 2003, they called Citrus County their home. Marilyn was a member of the Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church and sang in the choir for many years. She loved writing, music and nature.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Larry Kincaid. Survivors include her loving husband of 45 years, Donald Clines of Inverness, FL and two nieces, Monica Winslow and Janice Byrd both of Missouri.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Heinz Funeral Home in Inverness. The family will receive friends from 10:30 AM until the time of the service. Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 26, 2019