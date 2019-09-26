Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
2507 Highway 44 W
Inverness, FL 34453
(352) 341-1288
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
2507 Highway 44 W
Inverness, FL 34453
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
2507 Highway 44 W
Inverness, FL 34453
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Clines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn (Kincaid) Clines


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Marilyn (Kincaid) Clines Obituary
Marilyn Kincaid Clines, 81, of Inverness, FL, passed away September 14, 2019 in Inverness, FL. She was born on February 27, 1938 in Independence, Missouri, daughter of Kyle and Ava Kincaid.
In 1958, Marilyn attended the World's Fair in Brussels as a representative of Missouri. She graduated from George Washington University in D.C. And then worked for the Library of Congress, taught school in Arlington, VA and worked as an editor for a weekly international business publication.
She met and married her husband Donald. The couple relocated to south Florida in 1975. Upon retirement in 2003, they called Citrus County their home. Marilyn was a member of the Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church and sang in the choir for many years. She loved writing, music and nature.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Larry Kincaid. Survivors include her loving husband of 45 years, Donald Clines of Inverness, FL and two nieces, Monica Winslow and Janice Byrd both of Missouri.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Heinz Funeral Home in Inverness. The family will receive friends from 10:30 AM until the time of the service. Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
Download Now