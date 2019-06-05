Marilyn "Molly Burlew" Hill, 81, of Texarkana, AR. passed away in Texarkana on May 26, 2019. She was born December 15, 1937 in Rockville Centre, NY.
Graveside memorial service will be 10:00 AM Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Magnolia Cemetery on West Gulf to Coast Highway, Corner of Highway 491 & Highway 44, Lecanto, FL.
Family and friends to gather following the memorial service will be at Hernando United Methodist Church, 2125 East Norvell Bryant Hwy, Hernando, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 5, 2019