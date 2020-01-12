Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn K Tannenhaus. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn K Tannenhaus, 93 passed away peacefully on Tuesday January 7th 2020, at home with her daughter Susan Branham. She will be truly missed by so many, and was known as " The Queen Of Sugarmillwoods", in Homosassa Florida.

She was born in Binghamton, NY, had her Masters Degree in Physical Education, was one of the first founders of Special Olympics in Binghamton, NY and was an advocate of animals and wildlife!

She was a great golfer, tennis coach and had her "Masters of Entertainment", whether at home or out. She loved to travel, and was always on the go! She had great wit and a tremendous sense of humor!

She was preceeded in death by her husband Dr. Joseph Tannenhaus, her son Bill Mable Jr. and her 3 brothers Col. Lawrence Kellam, Dr.Timothy Kellam and Dr. David Kellam.

She is survived by her daughters Susan Branham, Christine Vrba and her 3 step daughters Judy Tannenhaus, Jill Kareff, Jackie Perry, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren that she loved dearly. She never met a stranger and was always surrounded by her loving friends and family! Such a great loss to our World! RIP Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, January the 15th at 10:00 AM at Untied Methodist Church in Homosassa, Florida, 8831 W Bradshaw St.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020

