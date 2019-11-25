Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Kirkpatrick. View Sign Service Information Hastings Funeral Home Inc 153 Spruce St Morgantown , WV 26505 (304)-292-8664 Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn Kirkpatrick, 89, of Morgantown, WV, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at The Crossings at Morgantown. She was born in Stewardson, IL, on May 3, 1930, the daughter of the late Cecil and Bertha (Slifer) Syfert.

Upon her retirement as a teacher in the state of Indiana, she and her husband Virgil moved to Inverness, FL, where they lived for more than

20 years. In Florida, she was well known in local golf circles and was a member of Inverness Country Club where she won numerous tournaments. She was also very involved in the Whispering Pines Villas neighborhood where she could often be found walking and visiting with her many friends. She was a very active person throughout her entire life and enjoyed driving her yellow Ford Mustang, riding snowmobiles and motorcycles, golfing, boating, and teaching her grandchildren how to fish.

Marilyn is survived by her son Mike Kirkpatrick and his wife Sally of Morgantown, WV; grandchildren LCDR Justin Kirkpatrick and wife Lauren of Virginia Beach, VA, and Megan Van Etten and husband Todd of Arlington, VA; and great granddaughter Morgan Belle Kirkpatrick of Virginia Beach, VA.

In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband Virgil Kirkpatrick; and siblings Mary Lou Sinchak, Charles Syfert, and John Paul Syfert.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation services will be provided by Hastings Funeral Home in Morgantown, WV, and a private committal service will take place at Park Cemetery in Fairmount, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 1299 Pineview Drive, #3, Morgantown, WV 26505.

