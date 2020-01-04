|
Marilyn R. Dahn, 80, of Inverness, FL, passed on December 27, 2019. She was born on November 25, 1939 in Monterey, Tennessee, the daughter of Carlen and Martha Miller.
She was a lifetime member Women's Auxiliary, Eagles, and the Morning Birds Bowling. She was Baptist by faith. Her hobbies included gambling, shuffleboard, animals, bunko, and griping.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Carlen and Martha Miller; husband, Robert R. Dahn; and five siblings, Gracey Panck, Porter Miller, Hullon Miller, Dolly Fetty, and Jim Miller. Survivors include two sisters, Juanita Kohler and Sue Haines; four sons, Dennis Key (Susan) of Columbia, SC, David Key (Kathy) of Inverness, FL, Donald Key (Renee) of Chesterfield, MI, and Daniel Key Sonia) of Winter Park, FL; seven grandchildren, Tim Smith (Lisa), Bryan Cope (Blaire), Mathew Key (Stephany), Cheyenne Vineyard (Jesse), Cassie Malenfant, Tyler Key, and Adam Key; as well as 11 great grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Heinz Funeral Home in Inverness. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Interment will follow the service at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. Heinz Funeral Home, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020