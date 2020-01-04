Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
2507 Highway 44 W
Inverness, FL 34453
(352) 341-1288
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
2507 Highway 44 W
Inverness, FL 34453
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
2507 Highway 44 W
Inverness, FL 34453
Marilyn R. Dahn


1939 - 2020
Marilyn R. Dahn Obituary
Marilyn R. Dahn, 80, of Inverness, FL, passed on December 27, 2019. She was born on November 25, 1939 in Monterey, Tennessee, the daughter of Carlen and Martha Miller.
She was a lifetime member Women's Auxiliary, Eagles, and the Morning Birds Bowling. She was Baptist by faith. Her hobbies included gambling, shuffleboard, animals, bunko, and griping.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Carlen and Martha Miller; husband, Robert R. Dahn; and five siblings, Gracey Panck, Porter Miller, Hullon Miller, Dolly Fetty, and Jim Miller. Survivors include two sisters, Juanita Kohler and Sue Haines; four sons, Dennis Key (Susan) of Columbia, SC, David Key (Kathy) of Inverness, FL, Donald Key (Renee) of Chesterfield, MI, and Daniel Key Sonia) of Winter Park, FL; seven grandchildren, Tim Smith (Lisa), Bryan Cope (Blaire), Mathew Key (Stephany), Cheyenne Vineyard (Jesse), Cassie Malenfant, Tyler Key, and Adam Key; as well as 11 great grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Heinz Funeral Home in Inverness. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Interment will follow the service at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. Heinz Funeral Home, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020
