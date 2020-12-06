Marion (Fraser) Paulson, 96, of Inverness, passed away on November 19, 2020 in Inverness, FL. She was a long-time Inverness resident, most recently at the Inverness Club and New Horizons Assisted Living.
She was born October 10, 1924 in Minnesota City, MN and attended elementary and high schools in Galesville, WI and Winona Business College in Winona, MN. She married Army Air Corps Lt. Ardell Paulson of Whitehall, WI on Nov. 24, 1945 in San Angelo, TX. They had three children, Eric, who died in childhood, Amanda and Kristine.
She and Ardell spent their working years in Dayton, OH, where Ardell was a school teacher, and Marion was a civilian secretary for 23 years at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. Marion also took numerous trips abroad to Europe and especially enjoyed her time in Greece and Turkey with her dear sister-in-law Enid Nehring. In retirement, she and Ardell enjoyed traveling together across this beautiful country and spent peaceful summers at their quaint lakeside cottage in Wisconsin.
During their travels, they met new friends at a campground in Marianna, FL, who told them about Citrus County. Upon visiting the area, they chose Inverness as their new "home".
They were proud charter members of Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church in Lecanto, and served SRPC for many years before Ardell's death on Feb. 5, 2011. Marion missed him every day since.
Marion is survived by daughters, Amanda Fraser of McMinnville, TN and Kristine (Rod) Boggs of Inverness, FL; grandchildren, Simone Edgell of Xenia, OH, Leanne Boggs of Palm Harbor, FL, and Kevin (Sarah) Boggs of Omaha, NE; great-grandson, Nathan Edgell; and sister, Marge Brushe of Missoula, MT.
Her sisters in faith at SRPC were Betty (Ted) Santana and Grace (Arthur) Nersasian, who preceded her in death, along with Ardell, son, Eric, and brother, Howard Fraser.
Memorial services will be held at a later date, honoring Marion and Ardell. Interment of cremains will take place at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, with full military honors for Ardell's service as a combat pilot in the Army Air Corps during World War II.
Memorials may be directed to Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church or a charitable organization of choice. Arrangements were completed by the Charles Davis Funeral Home.
