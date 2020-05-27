Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
8495 W Grover Cleveland Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
352-628-3237
Visitation
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
8495 W Grover Cleveland Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Benedicts Catholic Church
Marjorie Felsentreger


1936 - 2020
Marjorie Felsentreger Obituary
The Service of Remembrance for Mrs. Marjorie L Felsentreger, age 83, of Lecanto, Florida, will be held Wednesday May 27, 2020. The family will receive friends from 8:00 AM until 9:30 AM, at the Homosassa Chapel of Hooper Funeral Home, followed by A Service of Christian Burial at St. Benedicts Catholic Church at 10:00 AM, With Rev. Ryszard Stradomski officiating. Interment will follow at Fountains Memorial Park, Homosassa, Florida. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hooperfuneralhome.com.
She was born September 30, 1936 in Whitman, MA, daughter of George and Mary (McMahon) Cull. She died May 17th, 2020 in Lecanto, FL. She worked as a Highly Respected LPN for over 40 years. She moved to Lecanto, Florida from Granby, M A in 1980. Mrs. Felsentreger was a member of St. Benedicts Catholic Church, Loved long drives with no destination, swimming and spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mrs. Felsentreger was preceded in death by Her Husband Walter A. Felsentreger. Survivors include Son, Michael Felsentreger of Lecanto, FL, Daughter, Colleen Veal of Lecanto, FL, Brothers, George Cull of Clearwater, FL, and John Cull of Boston, MA. Grandchildren, Joshua Foster, Tabitha Andrew, Jessica, Ashlee and Kayla Felsentreger, 11 Great Grand Children. Mrs. Felsentreger will be missed dearly.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 27, 2020
