Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Depot District Pavilion, Inverness

Marjorie Spencer Pulcini, of Inverness, FL, passed on January 9, 2020 at the young age of 91 years. She was born on March 28, 1928 in Rochester, NY, to Kenneth and Hattie Spencer.

Though only "knee high to a grasshopper," Marjorie had literally done it all. Her job titles included:

Kidney Bean Picker, Dump Truck Driver, Car Salesman, Insurance Investigator, Ceramic Teacher and Shop Owner, Teacher's Assistant, Nail Technician, Knitter & Shop Owner, Beautician and Shop Owner, Mortuary Beautician, and Cosmetology Instructor. Her most important titles were Mom, Grandma, and Mimi OG.

Marjorie is remembered for her fiery personality, bright red hair, artistic talent, her incredible strength and resilience, and her ability to make anyone feel important.

Her spirit is carried on by her six children: Gary Spencer of Lima, NY, Mellodie Farfaglia of Inverness, FL, Vallerie Pulcini of Homosassa, FL, Walt Pulcini of Inverness, FL, Jerillyn Clark of Crystal River, FL, and Kenneth Pulcini of Palmyra, NY, eight grandchildren: Stephanie, Llisa, Anthony, Abbillyn, Ryan, Jeremy, Harrison, and Kenneth, and eight great-grandchildren: Nathen, Spencer, Mia, Parker, Gena, Emma, Corbin, and Emery.

A celebration of Marjorie's life will be held on Saturday, January 25th from 3:00 to 6:00 pm, at the Depot District Pavilion, Inverness, Florida.

