Marjorie VanVleck (formerly Massey, Sonn, Whitehurst) Age 90 July 12,1929 – June 24, 2020.
Margie was a 4th generation Floridian descended from the pioneer Lowe family who first arrived in Pinellas County in the 1850's on Indian Rocks Beach. Born Marjorie Alexander to Paul C. Alexander & Gladys Lowe on July 12, 1929 in St. Petersburg, FL.
She attended kindergarten at Seminole Elementary, 1-6 grades at Pasadena Elementary, Disston Junior High and St. Petersburg High.
She married the love of her life, Thomas B. Massey, in 1947. They had four wonderful children.
She worked at Milne O'Berry Packing House in St. Petersburg for 35 years and Citrus County Hospital for 10 years.
Preceded in death by father, mother, brother Frank Alexander, half-sister Jackie Kight and son Paul H. Massey. Husbands Thomas Massey, Albert Sonn, George Whitehurst and Albert VanVleck.
Survived by son, James (Mary) Massey, daughters Linda Walton and Wanda (Rik) Smith (Omaha, NE), 12 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren.
Although Margie had always been a good, kind and loving woman, she came to the deciding point that this was not enough. There were many small steps that lead Margie to commit her mind, heart and life to Jesus Christ. This trust in her Lord gave her the strength and courage to PERSEVERE through hard times, love others, and never hold a grudge. She loved reading her Bible, listening to hymns and praying for her family. Margie lived out Matthew 5:16: "Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your father which is in heaven."
When not working or spending time with her family, Margie loved adventure and had a fantastic sense of humor. She was a faithful and loving friend to everyone she knew. She loved flowers, gardening, fishing, sending cards and notes in the mail, spending time at the beach looking for shells and traveling to state parks in the fifth wheeler.
She was an incredible and unforgettable woman, whose legacy of faith, kindness and forgiveness will be remembered, missed and carried on by her family, church family, friends and her community. We are so blessed to have called her our mom, grandma, granny and friend.
Cremation with Care arrangements provided by the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness, FL.
