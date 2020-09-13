1/
Mark A Barker
Barker, Mark A., 63, died peacefully September 4, 2020.
He was born in Middletown, OH to Wendell and Ruby (nee Ewing) Barker.
Survived by his wife Dianne, children Adam Barker and Lori Humble, Lutz, FL.
He worked for Kmart 28 years and Walmart the last 18.
He was diagnosed with oral cancer and was unable to work the past couple of years.
He missed working with his associates as working with people was his passion.
He will be cremated per his wishes. Services to be held Thursday, September 17th noon - 1pm at
2577 N. Florida Ave, Hernando, FL 34442.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sep. 13, 2020.
