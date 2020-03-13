Mark A. Willey (1959 - 2020)
Obituary
Mark A. Willey, 60, passed away unexpectedly on March 10, 2020. He was born on March 15, 1959 in Akron. He graduated from Norton High School in 1977 and had lived in Florida for the last 35 years.
He will missed by many loving family and friends. A special thanks to his sister, Jennifer, and special friend, Julie, for their support during his illness.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Condolences and memories can be shared with Mark's family at BacherFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2020
