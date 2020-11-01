Mark Cassidy, age 68, resident of Inverness, FL passed away on October 28th, 2020 under the care of HPH Hospice in Lecanto, FL.
He was born to the late Bernard D. and Harriet Ann (Bruce) Cassidy on June 12th, 1952 in St. Pete, FL.
He married his beloved wife, Vickie, on December 30th, 1972 and together that same year, they made Citrus County their home when they moved from his hometown of St. Pete.
Mark enjoyed the outdoors and worked as a commercial fisherman. He loved deer hunting and vacationing in the mountains of North Carolina at his cabin. Mark loved Native American Peoples, culture and their music. He especially enjoyed spending time with his dear family and always had a joke to crack and make everyone laugh. He will be remembered for having a great sense of humor and for his love of just spending some time at home, relaxing and hanging out with his family and adored little dogs.
Along with his parents, Mark is preceded in death by his son, Matthew. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 48 years, Vickie; his two children, Mark and Kelly Cassidy; his three brothers, Bernie, Chris, and Rob; his two sisters, Mary Jackson and Kathleen Giddens; his 11 cherished grandchildren, McKenzie, Madison, Miranda, Tucker, Savannah, Charli, Americus, Kyleigh, Wyatt, Faith, and Grace; and his one great-grandchild, Raelynn.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Friday, November 6th, 2020 at 11 AM at Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Pastor Kennie Berger officiating. Friends and family are welcome to gather and fellowship in Mark's memory at 10 AM until the hour of service. For those unable to attend the service at the funeral home, please join us via Facebook livestream at Facebook.com/ChasDavis
FuneralHome. Cremation with Care is under the direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness, FL.
