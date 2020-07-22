Mark J Marques II age 44 from Lake Panasoffkee, Florida passed away at home on July 14th, 2020.
Mark was born April 14th, 1976 in Flemington, New Jersey to Anthony Marques and Marian (Smaldone) Kobb. Mark is predeceased by his father Anthony, maternal grandmother Frances Smaldone, and his uncle Vincent Smaldone.
Before moving to Florida, Mark was a resident of Brick, New Jersey where he worked as a talented irrigation specialist and continued his line of work in Florida. Mark will always be remembered for his boisterous laughter and his ability to always make sure that everyone was smiling. In his spare time he loved the freedom he felt riding his motorcycle and listening to the music that he deeply related to. He was a loyal and beloved husband, son, brother and uncle who cared and loved passionately to his inner core. Mark was truly a man that would have your back in any situation he believed in. He protected and defended his family and friends fiercely. He was definitely a "ride or die" man with the highest level of loyalty you will ever find in a person.
Mark was Christian by faith who wouldn't think twice to give the shirt off his back or give his last dollar to anyone in need. Mark is survived by his mother Marian (Smaldone) Kobb and his stepfather Brian Kobb of Lake Panasoffkee, Florida. Mark was the loving husband to Kathleen Palmer Marques of Brick, NJ. Kathy was the center of his world whom he loved deeply and unconditionally, as she did with him as well. She will miss him tremendously forever.
Surviving also are his siblings whom he held a very tight-knit relationship with Jennifer Marques-
Compostella and her husband Joseph of Inverness, Florida, his adored brother Mathew Marques and his wife Katherine, his nephew and niece Gabriel and Hailey Marques, along with Vinny, Alexis and Joey Compostella who will miss the love, fun, and laughter their uncle so selflessly provided and Mark always made sure they had in his presence. Mark also leaves behind his "brother from another mother" and best friend Jerry Velazquez and his wife Patty along with many other friends, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, sister-in-law's, that will forever miss him especially during holiday family gatherings where he would break out his guitar, play, and sing for everyone's delight and entertainment. Mark always knew the right music to play to capture the moment perfectly and emotionally. Mark was a very fortunate man who was able to spread his infectious love and happiness to everyone he crossed paths with and was loved by so many including his loyal dog Dinky.
A celebration of life for Mark will be held on Friday July 24th 2020 from
3 p.m. to 5 p.m. with the service at 5:00 p.m. at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.