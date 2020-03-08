Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A remembrance of the life of Mark R. Pickett will be held at Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church, Lecanto, Florida, on Saturday March 14, 2020, at 10 a.m.

Mark was born on March 3, 1957, in Chattanooga, Tennessee and he went home to his Lord and Savior on February 20, 2020. After graduation from the University of Central Florida, Mark followed his grandfather, Herbert Lee Pickett, into the automobile business and had a financial management career spanning over 40 years. Mark was a Past President and Paul Harris Fellow of The Rotary Club of Crystal River in which he served the community for many years, and was the current Chairman of the Board of Trustees for Bayfront Health Seven Rivers Hospital.

Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Georgia Massie Pickett. He was a loving and devoted husband and father and is survived by his wife of 41 years, Adelaide Riddell Pickett, his daughter, Sarah Pickett Johnson (Erik), his granddaughter, Marabeth Johnson, his father, William Albert Pickett (Colleen), and brothers, Clark Massie Pickett (Diane) and Philip Stanley Pickett (Elizabeth), along with many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and countless lifelong friends. It is now their charge to carry forward his legacy of kindness and goodness.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that memorials be in Mark's honor to Marabeth Johnson, his only grandchild whom he so dearly loved, at 4604 - 49th Street North, #23, St. Petersburg, Florida 33709. Memorials will be placed into a fund that has been established to further her education, which her "Buzz" was so passionate about supporting.

