Mark Stephen "Big Chief" Millican, CWO3, US Army, Retired, 65 of Inverness, passed away

July 17, 2019 at his home under the loving care of his family and Vitas Hospice. Mark was born in Oak Ridge, TN, on September 11, 1953, to the late Thomas Ben and Violet (Smith) Millican. Mark served 20 years active duty in the Army and an additional 15 years as a civilian Logistics Specialist for the Army.

Mark enjoyed spending time with his family and his pets. He was known for his sense of humor and his knack for finding the absolute worst movie on television at any given time and making his family watch it. He loved listening to music from the 1960s (Bob Dylan, in particular), watching Fox News, reloading, target practice and being surrounded by nature.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters: Mandy Millican of Pasco County, FL and Elizabeth Millican of Los Angeles, CA; his brother: Thomas Millican, Jr. of La Belle, FL, and his sister, Gail Millican Thiel of Jacksonville, FL. Mark was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, April, on January 21, 2016.

A Celebration of Life Service for Mark, will be conducted on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 12 Noon, from the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home of Inverness, with Mark's brother, Thomas Millican, Jr., officiating. Burial will follow at 1:30 PM, with Military Honors at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.

