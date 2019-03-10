Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Mark T. Lowe. View Sign

Dr. Mark T. Lowe died peacefully surrounded by his loving family in Vitas Hospice on March 4, 2019 in Lecanto, Florida at the age of 69 years.

Mark is survived by his wife, Susan Lowe; children, Shannon Lowe, Jason Lowe, and Ian Lowe; grandchildren, Addison Lowe, Grady Lowe, Avery Lowe, and Wiley Lowe; siblings, Jack Lowe of Waynesville, Ohio and Don Lowe of Bella Vista, Arkansas.

He is preceded in death by his father, Gordon J. Lowe of Dayton, Ohio, his mother Opal Yeats Lowe of Dayton, Ohio, his stepmother Lois Lowe of Dayton, Ohio, and his brother James Lowe of Marietta, Georgia.

Mark was born on June 24, 1949 in Dayton, Ohio to Gordon and Opal Lowe. From the age of 8, Mark knew that he wanted to be a veterinarian and started down his path of working with animals when he turned 12. In 1975, he graduated from the

He began his career as veterinarian at Airway Animal Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. On a trip to South Carolina in October 1976, he met Susan and after a whirlwind courtship married her that same year on December 28 in Dayton, Ohio (up until his passing the two had been married for 42 years).

The couple welcomed twins Shannon and Jason in September 1981 and later moved to Ocala, Florida to pursue warmer weather and an opportunity for Mark to work with a former veterinary school classmate at Shady Oaks Animal Hospital.

While in Ocala, they welcomed their third child, Ian in December of 1983.

Shortly after Ian's birth, a veterinary position opened at Midway Animal Hospital in Homosassa, Florida and Mark jumped at the opportunity to work at a budding animal practice in Citrus county. At Midway, Mark quickly became a central, beloved figure for clients, staff, and veterinarians alike and expanded his veterinary expertise to include treatment of exotic animals and wildlife.

Mark also became the veterinarian for Homosassa Spring State Wildlife Park's animal collection the same year he moved to Citrus county and began his life long passion of working with and advocating for manatees.

Over twenty years in Citrus County and the state, Mark rescued, treated, consulted, and advocated for manatees, marine life, and wildlife.

After a diagnosis of Early on-set Alzheimer's in 2009, Mark retired from the veterinary profession and remained at home under the loving care of his wife, Susan.

Besides Mark's passion for healing animals, he was very involved with his community. Mark was a Charter Member of Kings Bay Rotary (Paul Harris Fellow Award recipient); a Founding member/Past President of the Friends of Homosassa Spring Wildlife State Park; a Founding member/Past President of the Friends of Chassahowitzka National Wildlife Refuge Complex; and a member of the US Fish and Wildlife Service Manatee Rescue Team.

For those that knew Mark, he was a generous, fun-loving, caring, and charismatic individual who cherished his family, friends, and animals. He was known for his jokes, stories, and adventures as a veterinarian.

He was a person that could instantly put people at ease as well as instantly become friends. He was a wonderful teacher and mentor for those who had the privilege to work with him in veterinary medicine and animal care.

He was a fierce advocate for animals, especially wildlife and manatees; he wanted to ensure the preservation of our most vulnerable wildlife for future generations. Mark was fortunate to be in a career that was his calling.

He was truly a special person that positively and lastingly impacted the lives of his family, his clients, his animals, his friends, his community, and his colleagues in veterinary medicine/animal care. He will not be forgotten.

A Celebration of Life Ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park (Wildlife Encounter Pavilion). All that knew Mark are welcome to attend and celebrate his life. The family asks that guests RSVP through the following website:

In lieu of flowers, the Lowe family requests donations be made to the or a in memory of Mark T. Lowe, DVM.

The family would like to sincerely thank Vitas Hospice in Lecanto for their amazing care and support during Mark's short time with them.

