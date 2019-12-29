|
Marlene Soffe, 81, of Inverness, Florida passed away on December 23, 2019. She was born on December 28, 1937 in Miami, FL, the daughter of John and Bertha May.
Marlene worked for the New York Telephone Company. She retired in 1989 after 32 years with them. Marlene moved to Inverness from Huntington, Long Island, New York in 1992. She was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Inverness.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Alfred Soffe; daughter Virginia Collins; and siblings, Gertrude Rogers, Ruth May, and John May. Survivors include three grandchildren, Christa Simms, Sara Collins, and Jesse Collins; and a great-granddaughter, Coraline Simms.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Inverness. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM at the Heinz Funeral Home in Inverness. Interment will follow the Mass at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019