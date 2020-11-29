Marshall J. Davis, Sr., age 93 and resident of Inverness, FL passed away at Citrus Memorial Hospital on November 20, 2020.
He was born to the late William and Ruth (Shepard) Davis on September 20, 1927 in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.
He was a Lace Weaver for the textile industry and worked for Collyer Wire for many years.
Marshall bravely served our country as a member of the United States Navy.
Marshall married his beloved late wife, Olive, and they enjoyed 66 years of wonderful marriage before her passing in August of 2015. He made Citrus County his home in 1989 after moving from his hometown of Pawtucket and enjoyed attending Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Inverness, FL.
Marshall enjoyed watching the Red Sox and Patriots and will always be remembered for being a devoted husband to his wife, Olive.
Along with his wife and parents, Marshall is preceded in death by his brother, William Davis and his three sisters, Ruthie, Marion, and Rita.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Marshall Davis, Jr., Kenneth Davis, and Gayle Bobola; his sister, Mary; his 8 grandchildren; and his 6 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements for Marshall are private. His urn will be laid to rest at Fountains Memorial Park in Homosassa, FL at a later date. Cremation with Care is under the direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness, FL.
