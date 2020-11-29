1/1
Marshall J. Davis
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marshall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marshall J. Davis, Sr., age 93 and resident of Inverness, FL passed away at Citrus Memorial Hospital on November 20, 2020.
He was born to the late William and Ruth (Shepard) Davis on September 20, 1927 in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.
He was a Lace Weaver for the textile industry and worked for Collyer Wire for many years.
Marshall bravely served our country as a member of the United States Navy.
Marshall married his beloved late wife, Olive, and they enjoyed 66 years of wonderful marriage before her passing in August of 2015. He made Citrus County his home in 1989 after moving from his hometown of Pawtucket and enjoyed attending Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Inverness, FL.
Marshall enjoyed watching the Red Sox and Patriots and will always be remembered for being a devoted husband to his wife, Olive.
Along with his wife and parents, Marshall is preceded in death by his brother, William Davis and his three sisters, Ruthie, Marion, and Rita.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Marshall Davis, Jr., Kenneth Davis, and Gayle Bobola; his sister, Mary; his 8 grandchildren; and his 6 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements for Marshall are private. His urn will be laid to rest at Fountains Memorial Park in Homosassa, FL at a later date. Cremation with Care is under the direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness, FL.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved