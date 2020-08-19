Martha Daphane Chason age 93, passed away at her home on August 5, 2020. Daphane moved to Homosassa from Largo, FL in 1997. She worked as a housekeeper at Morton Plant Hospital where she retired from. Daphane was born March 14, 1927 in Safety Harbor, Florida. She was preceded in death by her mother, Alma Charles and father, J.B. Charles, her husband of 54 years Ed Chason and 2 sons, James and Timothy Chason.
Daphane is survived by 2, sons: Kenneth Chason of St. Pete, FL., and Robert Chason of Homosassa, FL., daughter Tammy Johnston of Floral City, FL., 2 daughters-in-laws, Susie Chason of St. Pete, FL., and Dellane Chason of Palmetto, FL., son-in-law Butch Johnston of Floral City, FL., 8 Grandchildren, 9 Great Grandchildren and 9 Great Great Grandchildren. Daphane was devoted to her family, and loved to go camping, and fishing with her husband and family. She had a big heart and never turned anyone away that was hungry or needed a place to stay. She loved classic country music, playing her records, while singing and rocking her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.
