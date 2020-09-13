1/
Martha F. Gamache
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha F. Gamache, 75, of Citrus Springs, FL passed away on September 9th, 2020 at her home. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, September 17th, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness, FL. Friends and family are welcome to call beginning at 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Pastor Eddie Fulford of First United Methodist Church of Dunnellon, FL will officiate the services. Martha's urn will be laid to rest at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved