Martha F. Gamache, 75, of Citrus Springs, FL passed away on September 9th, 2020 at her home. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, September 17th, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness, FL. Friends and family are welcome to call beginning at 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Pastor Eddie Fulford of First United Methodist Church of Dunnellon, FL will officiate the services. Martha's urn will be laid to rest at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store