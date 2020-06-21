Martha R. Shearer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Rose Shearer, 84, passed away on June 5, 2020 at the Ponce Therapy Center in St. Augustine, FL.
Martha was born in Rochester, New York to parents, Walter, and Lillian Schimmel. She was a school bus driver for many years in Fairport, NY and in Citrus County, FL. Martha was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. She and her sister, Jean Gottschalk, were the best of friends spending time together in Fairport, NY for the opening of the canal festivities. Martha was an avid bowler and collector of Boyds Bears.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Robert L. "Bob" Shearer, Jr., daughter Donna Shearer and sister Jean Gottschalk.
Martha is survived by her daughter Susan J. Delaney (Christopher), son David R. Shearer (Pam) and grandchildren Kyle Shearer and Julie Leduc.
The family asks a candle to be lit in memory of Martha.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved