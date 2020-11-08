On Wednesday, November 4, 2020, Martha "Sue" Skelton, loving Mother and Grandmother passed away at the age of 82.
A former Crystal River resident, Sue was a longtime member of the Lecanto Church of Christ.
Sue was preceded in death by her beloved husband Ernest L. Skelton in 1990.
Sue is survived by her daughters Selina (John) Witt, Cullowhee, NC; Katrina (Brian) Donovan, Crystal River, Fl; Anita (Steve) Swingle, Tampa, Fl; and Lanette Diss, Beverly Hills, Fl; Nine Grandchildren and One Great-Grandchild.
A private family "Celebration of Life" will be held in lieu of a service.
Anyone wishing to pay tribute may donate to Vitas Healthcare Hospice of Citrus County (3280 W Audubon Park Path, Lecanto, FL 34461).
