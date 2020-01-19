|
|
Martha Sue McKelvain, 64 of Crystal River, FL passed away Saturday January 11, 2020 at her home.
She was born March 10, 1955 in Lake Wales, FL to Geraldine and J.B. Batson. She was of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her husband Damon Lewis McKelvain and her sister Linda Phillips.
She is survived by her daughters Sue Ellen Fields and husband Richard, and Tammie Kay Shramek, her adopted son Arthur Gogan, five grandchildren and one great grandson.
A gathering of family and friends to celebrate her life will take place from 11AM to 7 PM Saturday January 25th at 7195 W Village Drive Homosassa, FL 34446. Arrangements are with Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory of Crystal River.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020