The Rev. Martin J. Bass, age 80, Inverness, FL went home to his Heavenly Father on Friday, February 21, 2020 in Vitas Hospice, Lecanto, FL. Pastor Bass was born in Hamden, OH on July 9, 1939 to the late Martin V. Bass and Amanda Bass. Having pastored churches in Illinois, and Ohio he and the family came to Florida in 1976, where he pastored the Church of The Nazarene in Hernando, Fl. After having retired from ministry he and his wife returned to the Hernando Church of The Nazarene.
Left to mourn his passing and cherish his memory are his wife of 60 years, Beverly Roberts Bass; 1 daughter: Toni Veale (Keith), Mt. Vernon, OH; 3 sons: Jarrette Bass (Tammy), Homosassa, FL; Timothy Bass (Xan), Groveland, FL; Kirk Bass (Melodee), Xenia, OH; 1 brother: Paul Bass, Hastings, FL; 4 sisters: Juleen Crawford, Payne, OH; Kay Lee, Payne, OH; Faith Mansfield, Helea, OH; Jewel Kurtz, VanWert, OH; 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Kennedy, and two brothers, Dale and Warren Bass.
In place of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Vitas Hospice, Lecanto, FL or the Hernando Church of The Nazarene. Cremation care by the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 25, 2020