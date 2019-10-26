Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
Marvin Earl "Mac" McCrery


1921 - 2019
Marvin Earl "Mac" McCrery Obituary
Marvin Earl McCrery "Mac", 98, of Homosassa, Florida passed away October 22, 2019 at Vitas Hospice House in Lecanto, Florida. He was born July 18, 1921 in Pueblo, Colorado to the late Guy and Bessie (Sharp) McCrery. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Ona McCrery and a daughter, Marlene Marietta. Mac is survived by his wife of 26 years Eugenia Rippy McCrery, daughters, Kristie (John) Hecker and Stephanie (Jason) Johnson, his beloved grandchildren, Sebastian (Kirstie Piper) Hawes, Lucas, Gaige, and Vivianne Johnson. Mac was a United States Navy World War II Veteran and was a recipient of two Purple Hearts. He was a General Contractor in Citrus County for many years and General Manager of Palisades Park, New Jersey amongst other various projects throughout his career. He loved his family unconditionally and his grandkids were the love of his life. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his name to Vitas Hospice P.O. Box 641270 Beverly Hills, Florida 34464. Private Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 26, 2019
