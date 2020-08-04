1/
Marvin L. Cordwell
Marvin L. Cordwell of Hernando, FL passed away at his home on July 31, 2020 at the age of 104. A Funeral Service of Remembrance is scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM from the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home and will be conducted by Pastor Jerry Bloxton of Trinity Baptist Church of Inverness. Friends are invited to join the family in visitation beginning at 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Marvin will be laid to rest at the Fountains Memorial Park in Homosassa, FL at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
AUG
7
Service
11:00 AM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
