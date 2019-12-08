Mary A. McGarry, 95, a lifelong resident of Glenview, Illinois died November 29th in Crystal River, Florida.
Mary McGarry was born on August 22, 1924 in Escanaba, Michigan.
She was a past employee of Spencer Trask & Company and past finance Chairman of the North Glen Business & Professional Women's Club.
She is survived by her son Kieran P. (Beverley K.) of Hernando; her grandchildren, Melissa Browne of Dunnellon, Laurie and Craig Callahan of Inverness; great grandchildren Hayleigh and Nolan Callahan.
Her siblings, John, Bill, Florence & Helen preceded her in death.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial was private.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019