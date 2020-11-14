Mary Agnes Cordle, age 94, passed away peacefully November 4, 2020 after having suffered a sudden and major stroke. She was born January 2, 1926 to Mary and Leonard Eichner in Brooklyn, NY. She married Edgar Cordle, who served in the US Navy during WWII in 1946. He preceded her in death in 2009.

Mary was a person of many interests who most of all loved her children and grandchildren. Over the course of her working life Mary worked in secretarial and retail positions and eventually worked her way up from bank teller to assistant vice-president of a bank in Woodhaven, Queens. She served as president of the Woman's Savings and Loan Association, an organization created to celebrate the achievements of women in the banking industry.

She was a faithful evangelical Christian for many decades of her life and did much to support her beloved church with time and resources. She was always there for people in need and was a faithful and loving wife to her husband. In his declining years she became his committed caretaker.

After retirement Mary and her husband moved from NY to Citrus Springs, FL and lived there for 29 years. In 2017 Mary, now a widower, moved to MA to be closer to her children in her older years. She lived an active life in an Independent Living Facility located near her daughter in Cape Cod. During that period she started painting again and created a number of paintings now cherished by her loving family.

Mary is survived by her sister Mickey and her two children Patricia and Kevin, plus 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

She will be buried in Florida National Cemetery alongside her husband on 11/16/2020.

