Mary Alice Couzens, of Portage, age 99, went to be with the Lord on March 27, 2019 at Rose Arbor Hospice. Mary was born October 16, 1919 in Owosso, the daughter of Emory and Minnie (Ockerman) Simpson. Mary found joy in teaching at the elementary level. She also lead a community bible study for many years as she was quite dedicated to her faith. After moving into Story Point Assisted Living, she often played games or cards with her neighbors, coaching them along the way. Known as a lovable listener, she made friends everywhere she went.
Mary was preceded in death by her first husband, Jack Couzens; second husband: Earl Wilson; siblings: Thema Edwards, Bea Pribble, James Simpson; and her granddaughter: Caryn Cable. Surviving are her children: Jack (Susan) Couzens II, Judi (Al) Smith; grandchildren: Shannon (Andy) Frey, Jennifer (Carl) Knutson, Allen (Renea) Smith, Alice (Don) Hurlbert, and Robyn Smith; great-grandchildren: Halle, Maren, Finley, Sam, Amelia, Brendan, Morgan, Dan, Nate, and Alex; and nephews: Rick and Jack.
Cremation has taken place. A funeral service will be held Saturday (MAY 4) at 11AM at Betzler Life Story Funeral Home, 6080 Stadium Dr. Kalamazoo 269-375-2900 with visitation one hour prior. A luncheon will follow the service in the Life Story Center. Please visit Mary's personal web page at www.betzlerfuneralhome.com, where you can read her story, archive a favorite memory or photo and sign her online guestbook before coming to the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Kalamazoo First Assembly of God or Crossroads of Michigan.
