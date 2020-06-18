Mary Ann Norton of Inverness, FL passed away at her home on June 16, 2020 at the age of 81. Mary Ann was born in Rocky Face, GA on August 18, 1938 to the late Rose (Miller) and E. Buster Sisk, Jr. She was married to her husband Robert E. Norton until his passing on September 25, 2013. Mary Ann and Bob made Citrus County their home in 1978 after relocating from Orlando. A Christian by faith, Mary Ann attended worship services at Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church in Lecanto. Mary Ann had many passions in life including her love for Jesus Christ which drove her to participate in many different community ministries, including decorating, which lead to her successful career in Citrus County, and tennis where she played, taught, and helped organize tennis tournaments which raised funds for Hospice of Citrus County.
Those left to mourn Mary Ann's passing include her daughters: Robin Martone and her husband James of Inverness, FL, Beth Dennis and her husband Jim of Orlando, FL; brother, George Edward Sisk of Cartersville, GA; sister, Marjorie Clements of Rocky Face, GA; and grandchildren: Kristopher, Christine, Nicholas and Brandi, Lena Rose and David, Brooke, and Max. In addition to her husband, Mary Ann was preceded in death by her daughter, Angela Blasl and brother, Jerry Sisk.
There will be a family visitation on Friday, June 19th, 11:30 AM to 12 Noon followed by A Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 12 Noon from the Redeemer Presbyterian Church in Inverness. Pastor Ryan Jeffers will officiate. Interment will follow at a later date in Oak Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vitas Healthcare, P.O. Box 1330, Lecanto, FL 34460. Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home assisted the family.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 18, 2020.