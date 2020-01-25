Mrs. Mary Ann Sambol (nee Vranicar), age 92, of Atlanta, Georgia, formerly of Crystal River, Florida, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She was born November 8, 1927 in Chicago, Illinois where she lived most of her life and worked as a personal banker. Mary Ann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. She and her husband, Joseph, forged many good friendships over the years, enjoyed playing cards and played on bowling leagues. They also were involved members of St. Benedict Catholic Church while residing in Crystal River. Mary Ann had a quick wit, but was also quick to help others – with senior services in the community, a friend in need, or a stranger on the street.
Mrs. Sambol was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, Joseph Sambol; her parents, Marko and Annie Vranicar; sister, Martina Saindon; and brother, Melvin Vranicar.
She is survived by her son, Richard and Jeannine Sambol of Douglasville, Georgia; daughter, Nancy Sambol and her husband, Charles Craik of San Francisco, California; son, Mark and Renee Sambol of Grayson, Georgia; seven grandchildren, Christine Sambol, Veronica and Nathan Craik, Lisa Sambol, Laura and husband, Timothy Bassett, Kimberly Sambol and Jacob Askren; four great-grandchildren, Taylor Sambol, Zane Samples, Aiden Bassett and Lucas Bassett.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Rosehaven Chapel.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in memory of Mrs. Sambol to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, FDR Station, PO Box 220, New York, NY 10150, 1-800-259-4636, www.alzinfo.org
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 25, 2020