Mary Ann Walter went to see her beloved husband, Herb, on May 7, 2019. She was born on November 9, 1932 in Queens, NY to Barney and Mae Banks. Mary Ann moved to Citrus County 30 years ago from New York City. She enjoyed working at JP Morgan Wall Street and St. John's University in NY. After moving to Citrus County she worked at the Beverly Hills Library for several years. Mary Ann enjoyed cooking, dancing, playing golf, traveling and getting together with friends. Mary Ann was a member of St. Scholastica Catholic Church in Lecanto, FL.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Mary Ann was preceded in death by her brother, Bernie Banks. Survived by her loving daughter and son-in-law, Annemarie and John Belanger as well as many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Brown Funeral Home in Lecanto, FL. Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. Friday May 10, 2019 at St. Scholastica Catholic Church in Lecanto, FL. Burial will be at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.

The family wishes to sincerely thank the staff at Life Care Center of Citrus County and Vitas Hospice for providing such excellent care to Mary Ann.

