Mary Ann Zdunczyk, age 88, of Beverly Hills, FL, passed away July 25, 2020 at Diamond Ridge Health and Rehab.
Born on November 17, 1931 in Schenectady, NY to Daniel J. and Ann E. (Healey) O'Connor. Mary moved to Citrus County in 1995 from Princeton, FL. She was retired from the U. S. Government, a member of the Women's Pilot organization and she was a volunteer for Hospice.
Survived by one son, William D. Zdunczyk; one sister, Bernice Ormsbee.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL. Mass will be offered on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11 A.M. at the Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Beverly Hills, FL.
Burial will be at the Florida National Cemetery in Lecanto, FL.
