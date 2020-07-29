1/
Mary Ann Zdunczyk
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann Zdunczyk, age 88, of Beverly Hills, FL, passed away July 25, 2020 at Diamond Ridge Health and Rehab.
Born on November 17, 1931 in Schenectady, NY to Daniel J. and Ann E. (Healey) O'Connor. Mary moved to Citrus County in 1995 from Princeton, FL. She was retired from the U. S. Government, a member of the Women's Pilot organization and she was a volunteer for Hospice.
Survived by one son, William D. Zdunczyk; one sister, Bernice Ormsbee.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL. Mass will be offered on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11 A.M. at the Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Beverly Hills, FL.
Burial will be at the Florida National Cemetery in Lecanto, FL.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-795-0111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved