Mary B. Renzelman-Maurice, 53, of Homosassa, FL and Virginia Beach, VA passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020.
She was the wife of Ronald L. Maurice, III. They were married for 15 years. She was born in Compton, CA daughter of Dionicio and Mary G (Brown) Garza. Mary was raised in Homosassa, graduating from Lecanto High School in 1986. She serviced her country with the United States Navy as an Aviation Storekeeper retiring after 20 honorable years of service (July 2010). Mary's love of people and animals gave her a zest for life many never achieve. Her infectious smile and jovial laughter was her trademark. There is not a person who met Mary that was not touched by her spirit and love for life. Mary loved to crochet and play pool, eight ball. Her expert abilities led her to her competing in Las Vegas where she finished in 4th place against the best women from around the world. Pool was really Mary's way of meeting more people and spreading her brand of friendship and happiness.
Mary is preceded in death by her father, Dioncio Garza in 2012. She is survived by her loving husband; Mother Mary G Garza; Daughter Bailey Rene Johnson (husband Charley) of Oklahoma City, OK; Son M. Justin Dowlin (fiancé Miranda Seligman) of Virginia Beach, VA; Son Ronald L. Maurice IV and Daughter Rachel E. Maurice of Virginia Beach, VA; Sister Mary Susanna Garcia of Homosassa, FL and three grandchildren Laudry Allen, Sophia Rae, and Alyiah Renee Johnson, all of Oklahoma City, OK. Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, Florida www.wilderfuneral.com
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 15, 2020