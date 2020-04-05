|
Mary Brough, 91, of Homosassa, Florida, passed away March 28, 2020. Mrs. Brough was born
April 22, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Salvatore and Angelina Divita. Mary and her husband, Roy, moved here almost 28 years ago from Cary, Illinois. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was an accomplished artist, having visited Europe twice to tour art museums.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings: Sam, John, Rose, Josephine, Angeline, and Ann and their spouses. She is survived by her loving husband of almost 69 years Roy Brough; one daughter, Angela Marie Kane (and her husband Patrick Kane); sister, Jennie Crum; granddaughter, Alison Marie Kane; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
She will be laid to rest privately at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home, Crystal River, Florida.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020