Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Brough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Brough


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Brough Obituary
Mary Brough, 91, of Homosassa, Florida, passed away March 28, 2020. Mrs. Brough was born
April 22, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Salvatore and Angelina Divita. Mary and her husband, Roy, moved here almost 28 years ago from Cary, Illinois. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was an accomplished artist, having visited Europe twice to tour art museums.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings: Sam, John, Rose, Josephine, Angeline, and Ann and their spouses. She is survived by her loving husband of almost 69 years Roy Brough; one daughter, Angela Marie Kane (and her husband Patrick Kane); sister, Jennie Crum; granddaughter, Alison Marie Kane; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
She will be laid to rest privately at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home, Crystal River, Florida.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Strickland Funeral Home
Download Now