Mary C. Meyerback, 91, of Inverness, Florida, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019. She was born on March 5, 1928 in New York, New York, daughter of the late John and Catherine Michlik.

Mrs. Meyerback moved to Inverness from Oceanside, Long Island, NY in 1986. She was an active member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Inverness. She volunteered for the Citrus Memorial Auxiliary Association. Mrs. Meyerback was a member of the Share Club as well as the Knights of Columbus #6931 Ladies Auxiliary in Inverness.

Mrs. Meyerback loved being with friends and family. She enjoyed watching Jeopardy and Judge Judy on TV.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 63 years, Walter Meyerback, son Thomas, and two brothers, Stephen Michlik and John Michlik.

Survivors include her children, William (Rose) of Rockville Centre, NY; Catherine Susi (Joe) of Inverness, FL; Richard of East Meadow, NY; Kenneth (Renee) of West Islip, NY; Robert of West Palm Beach, FL; James (Sue) of Wantagh, NY; and Walter (Lenore) of Wantagh, NY. She is also survived by a brother, William Michlik of Somers, NY; twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A Visitation for Mrs. Meyerback will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 1:30 PM until 3:30 PM at the Heinz Funeral Home in Inverness. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 4:00 PM, on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Inverness, FL. Mary will be laid to rest next to her husband, Walter, at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL, on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church or to Hospice of Marion County.

Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary