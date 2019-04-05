Mary Cathern Rowand (Baker) age 75, of Beverly Hills, FL, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. Mary was born on April 20, 1943 in Camden, New Jersey to Thomas P. "Chris" and Frances Baker (Knaub). She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Rowand, both of her parents, her brother, Michael Baker, and her sister, Carol Williams. Survivors are her brother, Thomas Baker Jr. and wife Peggy, and her sister, Paulette Diamadi and husband Joe.

Other survivors include her one daughter, Tracy DiMauro and husband Larry of NJ, and her three sons, Patrick Rowand and wife Amy of FL, Timothy Rowand and wife Jenny of TN, and Christian Rowand and Natasha of FL. Mary was also a proud grandmother of 10 grandchildren whom include, William DiMauro, Alexandra DiMauro, Justin Rowand, Gage Rowand, Shayla Rowand, Paige Rowand, Brooke Rowand, Baylee Rowand, Allison Rowand and Maya Rowand.

Mary retired from Metal Industries in Bushnell, FL., but had also worked later for the Citrus County Chronicle as a delivery driver.

She was a resident at Diamond Ridge Health and Rehab in Beverly Hills where she was well liked and had many friends. She enjoyed crafts, movies, computer games, reading, scheduled outings, music, and spending time with her friends and family. She will be missed, along with her signature baked macaroni, mini cheesecakes and her spry personality we've all been accustomed to appreciate.

Private cremation arrangements under the care of Chas. E. Davis, Inverness, FL.