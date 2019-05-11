Guest Book View Sign Service Information Roberts Funeral Home And Crematory Of Dunnellon Inc 19939 E Pennsylvania Ave Dunnellon , FL 34432 (352)-489-2429 Service 10:00 AM Roberts Funeral Home And Crematory Of Dunnellon Inc 19939 E Pennsylvania Ave Dunnellon , FL 34432 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary (Bette) E. Ahern, age 89, of Hernando, FL passed on May 5, 2019. Bette was the daughter of Arthur T. Ahern and Helen E. (Whalen), deceased, of West Newton, Massachusetts.

Miss Ahern, known as Bette, was employed by Cabot Corporation, Boston MA as an Executive Secretary the majority of her professional career. She retired in 1995, made her permanent home, since 2000, in Florida with summers in New Durham, NH.

Miss Bette was a friend of many in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Florida. For 42 years, she resided with her companion friend, Lurene I. Wentworth. She was affectionate toward every canine and left behind her Pekinese, Fen, and Chihuahua, Biscuit.

Bette was a member of Carlton, Woman's Relief Corps, Auxiliary to the Grand Army of the Republic in Farmington, NH and held the National Office of Deputy Treasurer for several years.

Miss Bette will be commemorated in a service at 10 AM Tuesday, May14, at Roberts Funeral Home, 19939 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Dunnellon, FL. Interment will be in the Ahern Family designated plot at Calvary Cemetery, Waltham, MA under the direction of P. E. Murray Funeral Home, West Roxbury MA. A Memorial Mass in New Hampshire will be announced at a later date.

A huge 'Thank You' and an enormous amount of appreciation is extended to the Cala Hills Superior Residence in Ocala for the exceptional care of Mary (Bette) Ahern. The same huge 'thank you' and appreciation to Kindred Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, please, donate to the or Kindred Hospice, 1320 SE 25th Loop, Suite 101, Ocala, FL 34471.

