Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fraternal Order of Eagles
8733 E. Gulf to Lake Highway
Inverness, FL
Obituary
A Celebration of Life for Ms. Mary E Chiovaro, age 82, of Inverness, Florida, will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #3992 located at 8733 E. Gulf to Lake Highway in Inverness. She was born May 15, 1937 in Sarasota, FL. Daughter of Archibald and Beatrice (Stephens) McFadyen. Mary died October 12, 2019 in Inverness, FL. She worked in housekeeping for Arbor Trail Rehabilitation Center. Ms. Chiovaro was the youngest of 8 children.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents and siblings. Survivors include son Robert F. Coble (Christina) of Palm City, FL., Grandchildren Sydney and Spencer Coble also of Palm City, FL., Daughter Cindy Lewis of Crystal River, FL., Granddaughter Ashley Ackerman along with 3 great grandchildren and a lot of nieces and nephews who all loved her.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2019
