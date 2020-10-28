Mary Ellen Stark Wais, 80 of Homosassa, FL passed away peacefully after a recent second battle with cancer Wednesday, September 30, 2020 with her two daughters at her side.

She was born December 23, 1939 in Lake Forest, IL to Gunnard Stark and Alice Robertson Stark. She lived the first 21 years of her life in Lake Forest and then in a home she and her husband Frank built in the neighboring small community of Knollwood where they raised their two daughters, Sheri and Kari. She later moved to Florida and settled in Sugar Mill Woods in Homosassa in 2001. She met her husband of 59 years, Frank Wais while working in a bakery as a teenager. Their first date was not their idea or by their choosing.

Mary Ellen's co-worker refused to go out with Frank's best friend unless they made it a double date. Love flourished and they tied the knot on June 18th, 1960. Mary received her Cosmetology license and went on to a lifelong career as a hair stylist and beauty operator. Over the years she was co-owner of Elite Salon in Deerfield, IL, later moving her shop to the basement of their Knollwood home and finally joining a new family of stylists at Magnolia's in Sugar Mill Woods where she worked until March of this year when Covid-19 closed things down.

Mary Ellen led a very social life also, frequently getting together with friends and family, hosting dinner parties, playing cards, bowling, golfing, joining the Red Hat Ladies, helping with the Lady Elks, and playing lots and lots of tennis. She was a devoted wife, loving and caring mother and fun-filled, spoiling grandmother. She was also very involved in her churches and taught third grade Sunday school for a few years. She was a regular at her daughters' schools, routinely volunteering for whatever was needed.

The Girl Scouts were a huge part of her life, both as a child and throughout her adult life. She was a troop leader for many years for both of her daughters and then even continued when her children were no longer members to ensure the troop stayed active when no other parents would take over. She chaperoned dozens of camping weekends and group field trips all over the State of Illinois and Wisconsin for Sheri and Kari and her extended Girl Scout family, giving many of them the opportunity to explore places they else wise might not have ever been able to visit and experience. She was honored and thrilled to be part of her youngest granddaughter, Alyssa's, Gold Award project for Girl Scouts. The photo from Alyssa's award night showing three generations of Gold Award Girl Scouts was one that she treasured and displayed proudly.

Family time was also very important to Mary. With her husband and daughters, and in later years expanding to happily include her five grandchildren and two sons-in-law, Mary Ellen traveled the country and parts of Europe and spent hour upon fun hour around the home.

From crafts to games to movies and shows to circuses to gardening to cooking and baking to ice skating and tobogganing to baseball and volleyball games to ballet recitals and gymnastic meets there was always something going on. The holiday seasons were filled with hours of cookie and fudge making and singing Christmas carols while she accompanied on her accordion or organ. She possessed a passion and special talent for sewing and everyone had at least one if not a dozen Mary Ellen originals in their wardrobe.

Seagull Lake on the Gunflint Trail in upper Minnesota was also a special part of her and Frank's life. They spent much time there developing lifelong friendships and memories and bought property overlooking Cupid Lake with dreams to build their own cabin someday. The family had hoped to get her up there this past summer for a visit, but alas it did not happen.

Unfortunately, Mary Ellen lost Frank, her soulmate and love of her life in October of 2019. Plans are currently being made by the daughters and their immediate family to take Mary Ellen and Frank up the Trail one last time and scatter their ashes together at the place they both loved so much.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband Frank Wais, and a brother Gunnard Stark. Surviving are her two daughters Sheri Brabec (Frank E), Kari Jones (Matt). Five Grandchildren Lori Brabec-Pusateri (Tom), Frank D Brabec, Maggie Brabec, Alyssa Jones, and Seth Jones. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Nature Coast Ministries in Crystal River.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store