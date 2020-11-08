1/1
Mary Eunice Beaulieu
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Mary Eunice Beaulieu, age 81, of Merritt Island, FL., will be held at 11:30 am on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Our Lady Fatima Catholic Church, Inverness, FL. Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.
The family will receive friends from 9:30am until 11:00am on Tuesday at the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes.
Mary was born November 2, 1938 in Floral Park, NY to John Stephen and Eunice Vivian (Traeger) Gresser. She passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020 under the loving care of her family and hospice.
Mary was a homemaker but was very active with her church, Divine Mercy Catholic Church, Merritt Island, FL, serving with both the bereavement program and as Eucharistic Minister. She was a loving and wonderful woman who loved to travel and adored her family especially her grandchildren.
Mary is predeceased by her parents and her first husband Philip P. Ryan.
She is survived by husband Leonard A. Beaulieu, Merritt Island, FL, 2 daughters, Deborah (Roger) Shackelford and Patricia LaRosa both of Inverness, FL, 3 grandchildren, Cheryl (Kenny Molina) Dellatorre, Hudson, FL, Danielle (Brian) Godwin and Kathilen (Keith) Crisp all of Inverness, FL, 6 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hooperfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper Funeral Home & Crematory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
Our Lady Fatima Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
501 W Main St
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-2271
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved