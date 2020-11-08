A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Mary Eunice Beaulieu, age 81, of Merritt Island, FL., will be held at 11:30 am on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Our Lady Fatima Catholic Church, Inverness, FL. Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.
The family will receive friends from 9:30am until 11:00am on Tuesday at the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes.
Mary was born November 2, 1938 in Floral Park, NY to John Stephen and Eunice Vivian (Traeger) Gresser. She passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020 under the loving care of her family and hospice.
Mary was a homemaker but was very active with her church, Divine Mercy Catholic Church, Merritt Island, FL, serving with both the bereavement program and as Eucharistic Minister. She was a loving and wonderful woman who loved to travel and adored her family especially her grandchildren.
Mary is predeceased by her parents and her first husband Philip P. Ryan.
She is survived by husband Leonard A. Beaulieu, Merritt Island, FL, 2 daughters, Deborah (Roger) Shackelford and Patricia LaRosa both of Inverness, FL, 3 grandchildren, Cheryl (Kenny Molina) Dellatorre, Hudson, FL, Danielle (Brian) Godwin and Kathilen (Keith) Crisp all of Inverness, FL, 6 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
