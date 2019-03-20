Mary F. Giustizia, 87, of Naples, FL and formerly of Homosassa, FL, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at The Beach House Assisted Living in Naples, FL.

A native of Brooklyn, NY, she was born April 23, 1931 to Emanuel and Rosalie (Russo) Nappi. A lifelong loving homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Mary moved to Homosassa in 1986 with her beloved husband of 60 years, Robert J. Giustizia, who preceded her in death on August 12, 2011. She was a devout Catholic and former parishioner of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Homosassa.

Mary is survived by her nine children; Joann Rullo (John), Arthur Giustizia (Kathleen), Robert Giustizia (Mary), Joseph Giustizia (Pamela), Anthony Giustizia (Melanie), Maryanne Klimczak, Rachel Sherman (Scott), Gina Gullo (Gary) and Christina Meyer and their families, including 18 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren and her siblings Catherine McCarthy, Frances Hegel, Frank Nappi, Theresa Giardina and Jack Nappi. In addition to her parents and late husband Robert, Mrs. Giustizia was preceded in death by her siblings Anna Cannino, Josephine Ronconi, Peter Nappi and Rosalie Palminteri and her grandson, Nicholas Klimczak.

Friends will be received on Sun., March 24, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, FL. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10:30 AM from St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Homosassa, with Fr. Joy Colina, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.

