Frances has gone home to be with the Lord! The Service of Remembrance for Mrs. Mary Frances Scott Castel, age 89 years, of Inverness will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Inverness with Dr. Byron Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Hills of Rest Cemetery, Floral City. Friends may call from 9:30 until the time of service at the church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. Arrangements under the direction of the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes.
Mrs. Castel was born January 16, 1930 to the late Clifford and Mary Scofield Scott. Frances was predeceased by her loving husband of 51 years, Louis Ebbert Castel; Aunt "Duckie" Mattie Mae Cooper Dixon Pipgrass; Uncle and Aunt, Judge O. Frank and Bereniece Scofield; and Uncle and Aunt, George W. and Margaret Scofield Jr. Frances is survived by her dear family: Daughters: Debbie Castel Shelton (Ranny, deceased); Vikki Castel Croft (Cleve, deceased); Grandson: Scott Garland Shelton; Granddaughter: Laci Shelton Gault (Chris); 3 Great Grandsons: Brody Garland Shelton, Gaven Castel Shelton, and Christopher Charles Gault II, aka "Deuce"; a Great Granddaughter: Riley Lyn Gault; Niece: Melba Kelly and family; Nephew: Jim Kelly (Sandy); Dear cousins: Tom and Jane Dixon, Nancy Ladenberger, Kevin Griffin, Kirk Griffin (Sally), Charles Cooper (Carolyn), Elizabeth Cooper and family; and dear friend Jimmie Cooper and family.
At the age of nine, Frances was the youngest person ever elected as a Page in the Florida House of Representatives in Tallahassee, FL while her grandfather, Rep. Scofield was in office. To be elected an audition was required and she got the position auditioning on her saxophone. Frances was the second generation graduating from the Citrus County School System and graduated from CHS in the Class of 1947. She was a member of the CHS Band (sax), the Cheerleading Squad and a member of the National Beta Club Honor Society. Later in life she became an officer of the Inverness PTA, Inverness Junior Woman's Club, Daughters of the Confederacy and was a Girl Scout Co-leader. She was a member of the Inverness Golf and Country Club. Frances was on the Cradle Role of First Baptist Church of Inverness and remained a member for her entire life. She taught Sunday School for several years. Frances retired after 38 years working for the County Judges in the Citrus County Court System.
Friends, who wish, may make memorial donations to First Baptist Church of Inverness, 550 S. Pleasant Grove Rd, Inverness FL 34452 or HPH Hospice, 2939 W. State Road 44,Lecanto, FL 34461. 1 Corinthians 13:1-13.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 14, 2019